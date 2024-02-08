Dallas Mavericks trade for PJ Washington

The NBA trade deadline is at 3 pm ET, and prior to that, the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks swapped players. One of those was former Kentucky Wildcats standout forward PJ Washington.

Washington, who has spent his entire career with Charlotte, was traded to Dallas. He returned a strong package for the Hornets as the Mavs sent Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and a first-round pick, per Shams Charania.

Washington was the Hornets first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He was taken 12th overall. A Louisville native, Washington is set to help a Mavs team hoping to contend for a trip to the NBA Finals.

Charlotte is trading PJ Washington to Dallas for package around Grant Williams, Seth Curry and a first-round pick, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/ROf64V5XgK — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2024

Washington should be able to do just that. He is averaging 13.6 points per game, the second most of his career. He’s also shooting 44.6% from the field and 32.4% from deep. His three-point shooting and size are exactly what will make him a perfect fit alongside Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving.

Washington has started 17 games for the Hornets and has appeared in 44. It appears to be a good time for Charlotte to part ways, especially considering he’s averaging the second-fewest minutes per game throughout his five-year career.

The former Wildcats forward has the shooting, size, and skill set to help take the Mavs to the next level. His fit in Dallas will be a good one. He has two years left on his contract, a deal that will go down in value year-over-year over those years, making it an even sweeter deal for Dallas.