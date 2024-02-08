Kentucky brings in top-25 football recruiting class

The Kentucky Wildcats have once again brought in a top-25 football recruiting class, coming in at No. 25 in the nation via 247 Sports, Rivals, and On3, while ESPN has it at 23.

Headlined by a defensive front trio of The Smith Twins and Brian Robinson, the incoming freshman class lands as one of the best that Mark Stoops has landed in his tenure in Lexington.

Stoops and Co. brought in seven 4-stars and 15 3-stars.

In the transfer portal, Kentucky did well once again. With Georgia Bulldogs transfer Brock Vandagriff being the big fish, Kentucky brought in a transfer haul, with receivers Raymond Cottrell (Texas A&M) and Ja’Mori Maclin (North Texas) to beef up the receiver room, while Chip Trayanum (Ohio State) will look to pick up where Ray Davis left off.

Florida transfer Jalen Farmer and Georgia transfer Jamon Dumas-Johnson also pop out as intra-conference transfers who played heavy minutes at two divisional rivals of Kentucky.

Mark Stoops and Vince Marrow have thrived in recent years.