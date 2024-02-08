 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kentucky brings in top-25 football recruiting class

All four major services have the class ranked in the top 25.

By Ianteasley
/ new
Mark Stoops Isamu Haynes-Sunayama - Sea of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats have once again brought in a top-25 football recruiting class, coming in at No. 25 in the nation via 247 Sports, Rivals, and On3, while ESPN has it at 23.

Headlined by a defensive front trio of The Smith Twins and Brian Robinson, the incoming freshman class lands as one of the best that Mark Stoops has landed in his tenure in Lexington.

Stoops and Co. brought in seven 4-stars and 15 3-stars.

In the transfer portal, Kentucky did well once again. With Georgia Bulldogs transfer Brock Vandagriff being the big fish, Kentucky brought in a transfer haul, with receivers Raymond Cottrell (Texas A&M) and Ja’Mori Maclin (North Texas) to beef up the receiver room, while Chip Trayanum (Ohio State) will look to pick up where Ray Davis left off.

Florida transfer Jalen Farmer and Georgia transfer Jamon Dumas-Johnson also pop out as intra-conference transfers who played heavy minutes at two divisional rivals of Kentucky.

Mark Stoops and Vince Marrow have thrived in recent years.

In This Stream

2024 Kentucky Football Recruiting and Transfers: Everything to know

View all 130 stories

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...