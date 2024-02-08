Thursday Headlines: Dick Vitale has Reed Sheppard among best PGs in College Basketball

Legendary college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale has some high praise for Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard.

Vitale recently put out his list of the six top point guards in college basketball and included the Kentucky freshman.

Here’s what Vitale had to say about Sheppard.

Sheppard is that rare combination of player who excels at both guard positions. We knew he could score and pass, but he has proved to be a better athlete. He’s still learning the college game but has been a shining star among the freshman class.

Also included in the list were Marquette’s Tyler Kolek, UCONN’s Tristen Newton, Dajuan Harris Jr. from Kansas, Braden Smith from Purdue, and Isaiah Stevens from Colorado State.

That’s certainly some high praise for Sheppard to be included in the list with that group of guards.

Tweet of the Day

Rob Dillingham is likely to be a lottery pick and Kentucky's top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and he has only started one game this season...



15.5 PPG

4.1 APG

3.0 RPG

43.3% 3P



The only freshman in the country averaging 15+ PPG, 4+ APG, 40%+ 3P. The most exciting player in CBB. pic.twitter.com/ZZDBr9gGiV — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) February 7, 2024

Dillingham has been electric.

