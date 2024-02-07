 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Utah Jazz trade for Kevin Knox

Knox has played consistent minutes for Detroit over the last few weeks.

By NathanBeighle
Detroit Pistons v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Kevin Knox is on the move.... again.

Knox has been traded now three times and had to deal with being waived as well. The former Kentucky Wildcats forward has had a rollercoaster of a career but is still just 24 years old and has been seeing consistent time on the hardwood.

Those minutes came with the Detroit Pistons, a team sitting last in the Eastern Conference. Knox has been traded from Detroit to the Utah Jazz, a team far more competitive and in the Western Conference. Below are the trade details via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Having played his collegiate ball with the Cats during the 2017-2018 season, Knox’s potential was on clear display.

He was a lottery pick in the following draft, taken by the Knicks in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft. Knox spent three and a half years in New York and has bounced around since - playing for Atlanta, Detroit, and Portland.

Now with Utah, Knox has 11 starts and 31 appearances on the season. He is shooting 46.2% from the field and is averaging 7.2 points per game. Both of those are figures that should get him on the hardwood for the Jazz, a team that may be able to contend for a playoff spot.

That said, hopefully in Utah, Knox can find a permanent NBA home.

