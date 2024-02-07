Quintavion Norman commits to Kentucky

The late signing period is here, and the Kentucky Wildcats just picked up a new commitment!

It comes in the form of linebacker Quintavion Norman, who just announced his pledge to the Wildcats.

Norman posted the news on Twitter.

Norman is a really cool story. The Newton High School (GA) product was a relatively unknown recruit coming into the week, as none of the major recruiting services had an evaluation on him, and he was planning on attending junior college for the 2024 football season.

However, 247 Sports just did one and has him as a 3-star recruit ranked 93rd among linebackers and 119th in the football-rich state of Georgia for the 2024 class.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Norman officially visited Kentucky this past weekend leading into the late signing period, and both parties felt this was a marriage ready to make happen.

Norman becomes the 22nd high school recruit to join Kentucky’s 2024 recruiting class, which is currently ranked 24th overall by 247 Sports.

Check out some highlights of the newest Wildcat in action!

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!!!