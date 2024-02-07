John Calipari recaps fun win at Vanderbilt, plus postgame notes

Tuesday night in the Music City was just what the doctor ordered for Kentucky Basketball.

After suffering a two-game skid, the Cats got back in the win column in impressive fashion at Vanderbilt, dominating the Dores 109-77 in a very entertaining game for Big Blue Nation, something we all needed after last week.

After the game, head coach John Calipari met with the media to discuss win No. 16. Here’s a recap of what he had to say via UK Athletics.

Here are the postgame notes and milestones via UK Athletics.

Team Records and Series Notes

Kentucky is 16-6 on the season, 6-4 in the Southeastern Conference.

Vanderbilt is 6-16 overall, 1-8 in league play.

UK leads the series 156-49, including 63-29 in Nashville.

Next for Kentucky: the Wildcats have their final regular-season non-conference game Saturday at home vs. Gonzaga. Game time is 4 p.m. and it will be televised on CBS.

Team Notes

Kentucky scored 109 points tonight, the Wildcats’ fourth 100-point game of the season and most points against an SEC opponent.

o UK entered the game third in the nation in scoring at 88.8 points per game.

Kentucky shot 55.4 percent from the field (41 of 74), the 10 th game this season that the Wildcats have made at least half their shots.

game this season that the Wildcats have made at least half their shots. Kentucky made 15 of 26 from 3-point range, 57.7 percent. It is tied the third-most 3-pointers made this season and the fourth time that UK has made at least half of its 3-point tries.

o UK entered the game fourth in the nation in 3-point percentage at 40.3 percent.

Kentucky made all 12 of its free-throw attempts. It is the sixth time in school history that UK has been perfect from the foul line while shooting at least 12.

o The last time it happened was Dec. 19, 2009, when the Wildcats hit all 18 against Austin Peay.

Six players scored in double figures, the second time this season that has happened (also vs. Marshall).

o It is the 10th time this season that at least five players scored in double figures, all of which are UK wins.

Kentucky had 22 assists and 12 turnovers, an assist/turnover ratio of +1.83.

o UK entered the game third in the nation with a +1.83 ratio.

o UK entered the game 12th in the nation in assists per game with 17.9.

Kentucky won the rebounding 50-28, a +22 margin that is the largest of the season.

o UK is 10-0 this season winning the rebounding.

Kentucky limited Vanderbilt to 35.5 percent from the field (22 of 62). UK is 238-24 (90.8%) under Calipari when keeping opponents to 40 percent or less from the field.

Kentucky led by as many as 33 points. UK is 343-16 (95.6%) under Coach John Calipari when leading by at least 10 points at some time of the game.

Kentucky is 75-28 in bounce-back games (following losses) under Coach John Calipari, including 5-1 this season.

Kentucky had two players score at least 20 points for the third game in a row and eighth time this season.

D.J. Wagner and Tre Mitchell did not play because of injury. Kentucky has not had all players available for any game this season.

Player Notes

Antonio Reeves had 24 points, his 12th 20-point game of the season.

had 24 points, his 12th 20-point game of the season. He has landed in double figures in every game but one this season.

Rob Dillingham had 20 points, his fifth 20-point game of the season and third in a row.

had 20 points, his fifth 20-point game of the season and third in a row. With 20 points vs. Florida and 35 vs. Tennessee, he is now averaging 25 points over the last three games.

He also tied his season high for assists with nine.

Justin Edwards had a career-high 17 points, his eighth double-figure game of the season and first against an SEC opponent. He also went 6 of 6 at the foul line.

had a career-high 17 points, his eighth double-figure game of the season and first against an SEC opponent. He also went 6 of 6 at the foul line. With the Wildcats shorthanded because of injuries, Jordan Burks played 15 minutes – most in a game since November – and responded with a career-high 13 points.

played 15 minutes – most in a game since November – and responded with a career-high 13 points. He made all six field-goal attempts, including a 3-pointer.

Aaron Bradshaw had 12 points, his sixth double-figure game of the season and first since the Mississippi State game on Jan. 17. He also tied for game-high rebounding honors with seven.

had 12 points, his sixth double-figure game of the season and first since the Mississippi State game on Jan. 17. He also tied for game-high rebounding honors with seven. Playing just 12 minutes, Zvonimir Ivisic totaled 11 points and tied for game-high rebounding honors with seven boards.

Coach John Calipari

Calipari has an 848-259 (76.6%) all-time on-court record, including 403-119 (77.2%) at Kentucky.

Calipari is 332-68 against unranked opponents while at Kentucky.

Calipari is 26-6 vs. Vanderbilt.

Calipari is now 399-130 (75.4%) all-time in conference games, including 191-64 (74.9%) in the SEC.

In the First Half

Kentucky started Reed Sheppard , Antonio Reeves , Justin Edwards, Adou Thiero and Ugonna Onyenso for the first time.

, , and for the first time. It is the eighth different lineup of the season and fifth straight game with a different lineup.

Rob Dillingham was UK’s first substitution at the 17:15 mark.

was UK’s first substitution at the 17:15 mark. Kentucky scored on its first two possessions for a 5-0 lead.

UK eventually stretched the lead to 22 points at 52-30.

Vanderbilt closed with an 8-2 run to send it to 54-38 at halftime.

Reeves led the Wildcats with 16 points and Dillingham had 13. UK made 10 of 14 on 3-point shots in the opening period, tying for the most made threes in a half this season.

UK is now 14-2 this season when leading at halftime.

In the Second Half