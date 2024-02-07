Wednesday Headlines: Rob Dillingham is Scorching Edition

Good morning, BBN!

Finally, some positive Kentucky Basketball news. They went into Nashville and did exactly what they were supposed to do.

From start to finish, there really wasn’t a doubt, the Cats were locked in from the tip.

One of their best offensive performances of the year; they had 100 points with four minutes left to go.

Robert Dillingham notched his third 20-point game in a row, Antonio Reeves continues to show why he deserves SEC Player of the Year love, and Justin Edwards had his best game in the blue and white with 17 points.

Jordan Burks even had a night career night with 13 points and 6/6 from the field!

Dillingham also added nine assists, and he has really been showing his star potential over the last few games.

He came into the year with some high expectations, and the deeper we get into the season, he’s showing why he might be the #1 option on this stacked Kentucky offense.

He was also just recognized as the AP Player of the Week for last week.

It’ll be interesting to see how high his NBA Draft stock rises as we close out the year. It wouldn’t be surprising if he finds his way into the top five if he continues this level of play.

While it was a fun night, it’s still just one game, and it’s a game that all of this was expected. They need to continue to be aggressive and improve on defense. They were fighting out there with all of the times they dove for the ball and their physical play on both sides of the ball.

Up next: Gonzaga.

Tweet of the Day:

Sheesh, Justin!

Headlines

No. 17/15 Kentucky Cruises Past Vanderbilt on Tuesday – UK Athletics

The Cats made 10 of their first 12 three-point shots, building a big lead early and beating Vanderbilt 109-77 inside Memorial Gymnasium.

Clemson takes down No. 3 UNC on road to boost NCAA résumé - ESPN

The Tar Heels go down.

Andrew Wiggins appears to be Warriors’ biggest trade chip, but a deal remains a challenge - Yahoo Sports

There should be some very fun NBA movement before Thursday ends.

Report: Jaylen Brown, Mac McClung, Jacob Toppin, Jaquez Jr. Likely to Do Dunk Contest - Bleacher Report

Jacob Topping will be in the Slam Dunk Contest!

Sources: Astros, Jose Altuve reach 5-year, $125M extension - ESPN

Massive deal to keep Altuve in Houston for what looks to be the rest of his career.

Super Bowl 2024: How the 49ers overcame what should’ve been a demoralizing draft trade up for Trey Lance - CBS Sports

This isn’t talked about enough.

NBA Insider Offers Joel Embiid’s Timeline to Return to 76ers - Sports Illustrated

Hopefully he makes it back before the Playoffs.

Chiefs’ Andy Reid on possible retirement: ‘Today’s not the day’ - ESPN

Hopefully not for a long time, salute, Coach Reid.

LIV Golf Promised Its Players World Ranking Points—They Still Don’t Have Them - Sports Illustrated

Anyone else not surprised?

Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh brings Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter with him to serve in same role - CBS Sports

Excited to see what the Chargers will look like next season.

Days from Super Bowl LVIII, the cheapest seats in the house are still the most expensive in history - Yahoo Sports

Sad to see that the common man is an after thought for the Super Bowl.

Here It Is: Stricken Mars Helicopter is Spotted by Rover–Then NASA Retired it With Honors - GNN

Originally designed as a technology demonstration to perform up to five experimental test flights, Ingenuity flew two hours over three years.