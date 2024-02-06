Justin Edwards finally has a breakthrough performance in win over Vanderbilt

After dropping two of their last three games in the SEC, Kentucky Basketball was in desperate need of a ‘get-right’ game against Vanderbilt.

The Cats did just that posting their second game in SEC play with over 100 points scored, and everyone got in on the scoring party.

One of the biggest storylines from Kentucky’s 109-77 win over Vandy was the breakout performance of Justin Edwards.

Edwards has desperately needed a big game, and he shined tonight, dropping a career-high 17 points while shooting 50% and going 6/6 from the charity stripe. His previous career-high in points was 16 against Texas A&M Commerce.

The Kentucky guard also tallied two steals and three assists vs. the Dores.

Edwards hadn’t logged a double-digit scoring night since dropping 13 against Louisville back in December.

Of course, Edwards also logged a highlight-reel moment with a windmill slam.

Kentucky fans have been itching for an Edwards performance and got it in a big way in the Music City. Let’s hope this is the start of his ascension into the kind of player everyone hoped he could become before the season.

Kentucky coach John Calipari on Jordan Burks and Justin Edwards tonight: "I was really proud of both of them, Jordan especially, because he hasn't had a chance. And we're trying to get Justin to play a little bit different, and it's helping him." — Ryan Black (@RyanABlack) February 7, 2024

