Highlights, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Wildcats’ blowout win over Vanderbilt

The Kentucky Wildcats are back in the win column thanks to a 109-77 demolition of the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Despite being without DJ Wagner (ankle) and Tre Mitchell (back) due to injury, the Cats led wire to wire and made easy work of the Dores.

Six Wildcats reached double figures, led by Antonio Reeves (24), Rob Dillingham (20), and Justin Edwards (17).

Aaron Bradshaw (12), Zvonimir Ivisic (11), and Jordan Burks (13) came off the bench to combine for 36 points and 15 rebounds.

Up next, Kentucky will look to make this a two-game winning streak when Gonzaga comes to Rupp Arena on Saturday at 4 pm ET.

It really can’t be overstated how much Kentucky needed this one. Frankly, you’d be hard-pressed to script this one any better, especially with two starters out. The Cats also have their first win without Wagner.

Highlights

MVP

After a performance like that, it’s hard to give just one player the MVP award, so we will award it to the whole team. Nine players scored, with six scoring in double-figures. As a team, the Wildcats shot better than 50 percent from the field and three-point, recording 22 assists.

It was an all-around team effort, and an impressive one coming off back-to-back losses. Vanderbilt is really bad, but 109 points is 109 points.

Box Score

Twitter Reactions

9 minutes to introductions and it is 95% UK in Memorial Gymnasium. pic.twitter.com/INlB4EgxPG — Brian Milam (@brianwkyt) February 7, 2024

Rob Dillingham clearly still has the hot hand. Dude is incredible.



I like the start from Kentucky. Even saw Ugo planted at the front of the rim for OB Under defense!!!



15-8 'Cats. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) February 7, 2024

That’s a fairly encouraging start by Kentucky at Vanderbilt, up 25-15, five made 3s, Dillingham 3 of 3 from deep and 7-foot-2 Big Z already splashing one too. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 7, 2024

Are we gonna get some Joey Hart minutes tonight? — Jacob Polacheck (@PolacheckKSR) February 7, 2024

Definitely some steps forward for Kentucky in that half. I know it is Vanderbilt, I know they still gave up 38, but it is hard while you are scoring 54. They clearly are THINKING about some of the right things defensively.



Never going to be mad about a 54-38 half of basketball. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) February 7, 2024

Big Z gets in and immediately throws down a sick dunk and then throws an alley oop to another 7-footer.



If he doesn't play more going forward, I'm buying a billboard outside Rupp.



You've been warned @UKCoachCalipari — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) February 7, 2024

7-foot-2 Zvonimir Ivisic just threw an oop to 7-foot-1 Aaron Bradshaw... and the love the pure joy on their faces after.



This team has so many offensive weapons. pic.twitter.com/IaQs0r9vvd — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) February 7, 2024

Shifty layup from Rob Dillingham pic.twitter.com/mwXNCoTOyK — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 7, 2024

53 frames of Justin Edwards (1) dunk in the second half. @BenRobertsHL @KentuckySports pic.twitter.com/k5lDGeqvGQ — Silas Walker (@sigh_las) February 7, 2024

Kentucky had NINE players score tonight, six in double figures.



Reeves: 24 pts, 9-16 FG

Dillingham: 20 pts, 7-12 FG

Edwards: 17 pts, 5-10 FG

Burks: 13 pts, 6-6 FG

Bradshaw: 12 pts, 4-7 FG

Ivisic: 11 pts, 5-7 FG — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) February 7, 2024

Hard to see here but Jerry Stackhouse shook John Calipari’s hand then walked off the floor without doing the same with the rest of the Kentucky staff or roster. pic.twitter.com/rIvfkxQVaI — Joey Dwyer (@joey_dwy) February 7, 2024

Me watching Justin Edwards and Jordan Burks have great games #BBN pic.twitter.com/6yjtwk44z5 — claire (@cIairer) February 7, 2024

KISSIN’ CATS after Bradshaw’s brouhaha smooch during Saturday’s UT game, Coach Cal lays one on his son Brad following UK’s thumping of Vandy #BBN pic.twitter.com/6jSoqj37Oh — Terry Meiners ™️ (@terrymeiners) February 7, 2024

Alabama won by 3 at Vanderbilt. Auburn won by 15 at Vanderbilt. Tennessee won by 13 at Vanderbilt.



Kentucky just won by 32 without two starters. Comparing results is a fool's errand...but it shows that ALL wins should be CELEBRATED!!! — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) February 7, 2024

Kentucky's 109 points were its most vs. an SEC opponent since a 110-75 win over Auburn on Feb. 21, 2015. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) February 7, 2024

Easy to look forward to Dillingham's career. He's going to be really fun to watch for a very long time. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) February 7, 2024

Jerry Stackhouse: "This is one where you've got to (crumbles paper) forget about." — Aaron Gershon (@agershon99) February 7, 2024

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. GO CATS!!