Highlights, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Wildcats’ blowout win over Vanderbilt

Kentucky ends a two-game skid and in impressive fashion.

NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Vanderbilt Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats are back in the win column thanks to a 109-77 demolition of the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Despite being without DJ Wagner (ankle) and Tre Mitchell (back) due to injury, the Cats led wire to wire and made easy work of the Dores.

Six Wildcats reached double figures, led by Antonio Reeves (24), Rob Dillingham (20), and Justin Edwards (17).

Aaron Bradshaw (12), Zvonimir Ivisic (11), and Jordan Burks (13) came off the bench to combine for 36 points and 15 rebounds.

Up next, Kentucky will look to make this a two-game winning streak when Gonzaga comes to Rupp Arena on Saturday at 4 pm ET.

It really can’t be overstated how much Kentucky needed this one. Frankly, you’d be hard-pressed to script this one any better, especially with two starters out. The Cats also have their first win without Wagner.

Highlights

MVP

After a performance like that, it’s hard to give just one player the MVP award, so we will award it to the whole team. Nine players scored, with six scoring in double-figures. As a team, the Wildcats shot better than 50 percent from the field and three-point, recording 22 assists.

It was an all-around team effort, and an impressive one coming off back-to-back losses. Vanderbilt is really bad, but 109 points is 109 points.

Box Score

Twitter Reactions

