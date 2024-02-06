Liam Coen says taking the Bucs OC job was a ‘no-brainer’

Yet again, Liam Coen has left the Kentucky Wildcats program suddenly for an offensive coordinator job in the NFL.

After leaving to join Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams, Coen returned to Kentucky for just one season and has now left to join Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff.

Coen discussed his decision to leave Lexington and made it quite clear that he never thought twice about it saying,

“This was a no-brainer for me,” Coen told local media Wednesday.

Coen continued discussing his decision to join the Bucs.

“I mean, obviously the opportunity to work with Baker (Mayfield), to get back with him potentially...John Wolford’s in the room that I coached with the Rams for multiple years. This was altogether really something we could not turn away from whatsoever. This is something that we’re really excited about as a family. My father lives an hour and a half from Tampa, I’ve spent a lot of time down here, and this was just a no-brainer for us.”

The Kentucky offense was not electric last season, but the Cats have plenty of potential on that side of the football.

Stoops will look to bring in a guy who can take the offense to the next level with the guys he has on the roster.