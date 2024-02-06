Tre Mitchell and DJ Wagner likely out vs. Vanderbilt due to injury

The Kentucky Wildcats will be shorthanded again when they take on the Vanderbilt Commodores.

According to KSR’s Jack Pilgrim, freshman point guard DJ Wagner and senior forward Tre Mitchell are unlikely to play in Nashville when the Cats take on the Dores.

Pilgrim adds that Wagner is dealing with a “serious high-ankle sprain.” As for Mitchell, he’s dealing with a back injury he’s been dealing with since late January that was made worse during a practice prior to Kentucky’s home loss to Florida.

It’s unclear if either player will be able to go on Saturday when Kentucky hosts Gonzaga.

Wagner is averaging 12 points, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game through 18 contests. Kentucky has lost all three games he’s missed and will look to buck that trend against Vandy.

Mitchell is averaging 12.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game through 21 appearances. He has yet to miss a game this season.

With both players likely out tonight, Kentucky has yet to play a game with a full roster this season. Will that change before the season ends? We’re down to just 10 regular-season games remaining, so time is running out.