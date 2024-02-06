Tuesday Headlines: Vanderbilt Gameday Edition

Kentucky basketball is in must-win territory as they head to Nashville tonight for a road matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Over the last two weeks, Kentucky is just 1-3 in the four games they’ve played — including two losses at home and just a 1-1 record on the road. The Wildcats have only played worse on the defensive end and now are dealing with injuries to multiple key players in their rotation.

D.J. Wagner missed both home losses to Florida and Tennessee last week due to some sort of ankle injury. Tre Mitchell appears to be playing through back issues, though the description of his situation has also been vague. Adou Thiero is back in the lineup and making an impact, but he, too, has missed several games over the last month and a half.

Despite injuries, perhaps the biggest frustration for Kentucky is how poorly their big men are playing. The Wildcats have three seven-footers — all with unique skillsets.

Aaron Bradshaw was viewed as one of the nation’s top high school prospects, but has yet to come close to finding his groove on the collegiate level.

Zvonimir Ivišić had one of the more memorable debuts for any Kentucky player in history, but since then has been a ghost. He’s played minimal minutes and hasn’t made much of an impact when actually in the game.

Ugonna Onyenso has played the best out of the three, bringing a strong presence to the middle of their defense and being a threat for lobs at the rim. However, even his limitations on offensive have proved to slow down the team’s flow at that end of the court.

Kentucky will need someone to step up tonight. The trio of Antonio Reeves, Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham can’t continue to carry the load for this team. They need an inside scoring presence and occasional help in the backcourt.

Tonight’s game against the Commodores is scheduled for 8:30 PM ET with television coverage on the SEC Network.

Tweet of the Day

BREAKING: Tyrese Maxey will compete in the NBA’s three-point contest during All-Star weekend, per @ChrisBHaynes. pic.twitter.com/IdtRxFYabw — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 6, 2024

Former Wildcat will also play in the All-Star game.

