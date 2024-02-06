Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at 8:30 PM EST at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it live at WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

Two weeks ago, Big Z set Rupp Arena on fire with his debut. Now, It feels like that was two months ago.

The Cats have lost back-to-back games at home, with the last one coming in a very lopsided affair with Tennessee. To make it worse, Tre Mitchell is now battling a back injury and is likely out tonight along with DJ Wagner.

BBN really had their swagger back, and so did Coach Cal, but now Kentucky has lost three of their last four games and things seem to be spiraling.

There’s only one way to get out of it: Win.

They have to start tonight against the Commodores, who have had a brutal season to this point. They’re 6-15 on the year, so if the Cats don’t make it out of Nashville with a win, well... yeah.

Get ready for the game by checking out some of these pregame reads.

Pregame Reading

Go CATS!