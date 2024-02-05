4-star WR Quintin Simmons commits to Kentucky

Who says you need an offensive coordinator to win big on the recruiting trail?

Following a big weekend Junior Day weekend for Kentucky Football, Mark Stoops just scored a major commitment in the form of 4-star wide receiver Quintin Simmons.

The class of 2025 recruit posted the news on Twitter.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Simmons plays at Withrow High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. He held additional scholarship offers from Penn State, Michigan, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Syracuse, and Purdue, among others.

Simmons is ranked as high as 156th nationally at 247 Sports, which also has him as the sixth-best player from Ohio and 15th-best wideout in the 2025 class. He joins 3-star QB Stone Saunders in Kentucky’s 2025 recruiting class.

And this comes with Kentucky not even having an offensive coordinator after Liam Coen bolted just last week. Safe to say Mark Stoops and Co. are still going to recruit at a high level on offense.

Check out some highlights of the newest Cat in action!

