Rob Dillingham earns SEC honor

Kentucky Wildcats guard Rob Dillingham has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Dillingham is now the fourth different Wildcat to earn SEC Freshman of the Week honors this season, joining D.J. Wagner (three times), Reed Sheppard (twice), and Aaron Bradshaw (once). The Wildcats have now won the award in seven of 13 weeks this season.

A 6-foot-3, 176-pound freshman from Hickory, North Carolina, Dillingham averaged 27.5 points, four assists, and 2.5 rebounds against the Florida Gators and No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers. He opened the week with 20 points, four assists, and four rebounds against the Gators.

Dillingham then scored a career-high 35 points on 14/20 (70%) shooting from the field and 6/8 (75%) shooting from 3-point range. He now ranks second on the team in scoring (15.3), assists (3.9), and steals (1.3) per game. He’s averaging 20.5 points and shooting 61.9% from 3-point range in Kentucky’s four games vs. AP Top 25 teams.