Khaman Maluach schedules an official visit to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats staff is looking to round out the class of 2024, as they are still pursuing several high-level prospects on their big board.

A new name emerged over the last few months in five-star big, Khaman Maluach. After a report a few weeks back of an official visit in the works to Lexington, Travis Branham of 247 Sports has given us the exact dates in a report earlier on Monday.

According to Branham, Maluach will be on campus Feb. 12-13th. He will also be taking visits to Kansas Jayhawks (Feb. 9-10), NBA G-League (Feb. 21-22), and UCLA Bruins (Feb 23-24). He recently took a visit with the Duke Blue Devils several weeks back.

Maluach, a 7-foot-2 and 235-pound center out of South Sudan, currently plays and works out with the NBA Academy Africa. The program was also once the home of current Kentucky sophomore man Ugonna Onyenso.

After reclassifying to the ‘24 class, Maluach has seen his stock rise rapidly and is now shaping up to be a battle of the blue-blood programs in college basketball. Once thought to be an almost Duke lock, the BBN should feel good about even landing a visit and prolonging this recruitment.

Maluach possesses a skill set very similar to Zvonimir Ivisic and has NBA scouts raving about his potential. Currently, he is projected as a top-five pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and a solid season at the collegiate level could push that up to No. 1 status, one would imagine.

Now, it’s time for John Calipari and his staff to put on their closing hats and land the top-10 prospect.