Cleveland Browns announce the hiring of Tommy Rees

Kentucky Football is looking to find a new offensive coordinator after Liam Coen did his best Kentucky Basketball impression by going one and done, again.

Many were interested in former Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, but since then, he has signed to be the new tight ends coach for the Cleveland Browns after being let go at Alabama due to Nick Saban retiring and Kaleb DeBoer bringing in his staff.

The hire was reported several weeks ago, but it wasn’t announced yet, leaving many to wonder if he was still looking at OC jobs.

Well, it appears that’s no longer in play, as the Browns just announced his hiring.

We got some new faces on our coaching staff!



Join us in welcoming Duce Staley, Tommy Rees, and Jacques Cesaire to The Land!



: https://t.co/3345jSbpv6 pic.twitter.com/53NNEJHPzW — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 5, 2024

At just 31 years old, Rees has had plenty of coaching experience already. In his only season at Alabama, he helped the Crimson Tide reach the College Football Playoff, where they lost to eventual national champion Michigan in overtime over the semifinal round.

In his only season, Alabama averaged 33.9 points per game, 393.1 yards per game, and 58 touchdowns in total this year.

Before that, Rees worked at Notre Dame and became the offensive coordinator in his final three seasons there, where his team averaged 33.4 points per game in 2020, 35.2 points per game in 2021, and 31.8 points per game in 2022.

With the hire of Rees to the Browns, Kentucky is still searching for a new offensive coordinator to replace Coen.

Another possibility could be Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein, who has a connection to Kentucky. If you want to take a look at some candidates Kentucky could choose from in the future, you can click here.