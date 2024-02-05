Monday Headlines: Kentucky in the New College Basketball Rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats are in trouble. John Calipari’s team is in the midst of a two-game skid after losses to Florida and Tennessee. Add in that both of these losses came at home, and Houston, we have a problem.

Kentucky now sits at 15-6 on the season and is just 5-4 on Southeastern Conference play. The Wildcats have lost three of their last four games and four of their last seven.

On deck for Calipari’s Cats is a road trip to Vanderbilt on Tuesday before the team’s home matchup with Gonzaga on Saturday. Neither team is ranked, and according to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Kentucky should win both of these games.

However, these two will be far from a “given” for the Wildcats. Vanderbilt plays hard for head coach Jerry Stackhouse, and they’ll bring their best at home against Kentucky. Gonzaga will also have a coaching advantage, and Mark Few’s team is looking to bounce back in a big way after a frustrating loss to Saint Mary’s over the weekend.

This week feels like the season for Kentucky. If they can’t come out of this week with two wins, then the questions surrounding the team will only become worse. But if the Wildcats can win both games (and win them convincingly), then they can possibly build some momentum for the last few weeks of the regular season.

Kentucky still has a road trip to Auburn, a home game against Alabama, and a season finale at Tennessee to get through. That’s plenty of opportunity to improve their tournament resume, but those could also be chances to put themselves further down in the hole they’re already in.

An early look at the Cats in the analytics shows they’re ranked 27th overall at KenPom, 24th at EvanMiya, 21st at TeamRankings, 27th at BartTorvik, and 20th at DRatings.

An early look at the Cats in the analytics shows they're ranked 27th overall at KenPom, 24th at EvanMiya, 21st at TeamRankings, 27th at BartTorvik, and 20th at DRatings.

Tweet of the Day

Beat the two-time defending champs on home turf

First top-five win since 2023 SEC Championship

Avenged NCAA Tournament losses from 2022 and 2023

Taha Baadi's second top-30 win of the weekend



Read all about it and more⤵️https://t.co/Gmwt0qLzgZ — Kentucky Men's Tennis (@UKMensTennis) February 4, 2024

Big Sunday.

