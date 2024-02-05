Tre Mitchell fighting back injury, per report

The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off a brutal loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday night, and are now looking to get back on track with matchups against the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Gonzaga Bulldogs this week.

Injuries have been a theme throughout this whole season for the Cats. It started off with Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso battling foot injuries throughout the summer and the first part of the season. Then it turned to Adou Thiero battling a back injury and missing the start of SEC play. Add in DJ Wagner and Justin Edwards over the last week, and the injury bug has bit again.

According to a new report by Larry Vaught on Sunday, we can add another name to this list. In Vaught’s report, it appears that Tre Mitchell has been fighting a back injury as well.

Again being told that @tre_mitch33 has not been himself because he's trying to play through back issues to help team and doing all the extra rehab/treatment he can just to be out there. pic.twitter.com/6i56llJlij — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) February 4, 2024

Mitchell has been a staple of this young UK team and has been consistently one of the best players on the floor each and every night. Over the last few games, however, there has been a noticeable drop-off in his production on both ends of the floor, and this report gives some potential clarity to the potential reason why.

To this point in the season, Mitchell is averaging 12.3 points per game on 50% shooting and 34.2% from behind the arch. He is also adding 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game.

If the Cats hope to get this season back on track, getting Mitchell back to 100% is going to be key.