SEC Power Rankings after Week 5 of conference play

This was another exciting week of SEC play as we now have a new number one in the rankings, and a winless SEC team finally found a way to get in the win column.

Unfortunately for some, it was a brutal week that ended up costing them some spots in the rankings as the best of the best and worst of the worst are starting to sort themselves out.

After another wild week, here is how the SEC Power Rankings stand.

Previous Rank: 2

Alabama has been playing excellent basketball since conference play started and currently is sitting in the top spot of the SEC standings alone after picking up two wins this week, including an absolutely dominating 99-67 win over Mississippi State. The race is far from over, but the Tide has control early.

Previous Rank: 1

The Vols split the week. They lost at home on Tuesday night to a very tough South Carolina team. However, they bounced back in a massive way on Saturday night as they went into Rupp Arena and scored 103 points on the road to get the 103-92 victory. They will return home to face a struggling LSU team before hitting the road for a tough matchup with Texas A&M.

3. South Carolina Gamecocks (19-3, 7-2)

Previous Rank: 4

South Carolina had a massive week as they went on the road and defeated the 5th-ranked Volunteers 63-59. It was a double-duty road trip for the Gamecocks as their weekend matchup sent them to Georgia. However, it was no problem as they came away with the 72-62 win. This will be a defend-homecourt week for South Carolina as they get Ole Miss and Vanderbilt at home.

4. Auburn Tigers (18-4, 7-2)

Previous Rank: 5

The Tigers lost both of their games last week, but they didn’t let that derail their season. They bounced back in a massive way as they took care of business at home against Vanderbilt getting the 81-54 win. They followed that up with a 91-77 victory on the road against Ole Miss.

This is a massive week for Auburn as they get a home game against top-ranked Alabama before hitting the road to face a tough Florida team.

Previous Rank: 3

This week could not have been much worse for the Cats as they had two games at Rupp Arena and lost them both at the hands of Florida and Tennessee.

It is worth noting that the Cats were shorthanded without DJ Wagner for both games and Justin Edwards and Big Z for one each. However, Kentucky’s defense has been rough all season, but it hasn’t been worse than it is right now, as the Cats gave up 94 points to the Gators and 103 points to the Vols.

6. Ole Miss Rebels (18-4, 5-4)

Previous Rank: 6

It was a split week for the Rebels as they were able to survive at home against Mississippi State getting the 86-82 win. Unfortunately for the Rebels, they were then dominated on their home court by Auburn in a 91-77 loss. This week they will be on the road for both matchups against South Carolina and Kentucky.

7. Florida Gators (15-7, 5-4)

Previous Rank: 7

Florida had an opportunity on Saturday to have a massive week but came up just short. On Wednesday, the Gators went into Rupp Arena and came away with an impressive overtime win over the Cats. Then, on Saturday, the Gators had a chance to sweep the week with two road victories, but their three-point attempt with three seconds remaining missed as they lost 67-66 to Texas A&M.

8. Texas A&M Aggies (13-8, 4-4)

Previous Rank: 9

The Aggies only had one matchup this week, but it was a home game against a Florida team that was coming off an impressive overtime win inside Rupp Arena on Wednesday night.

However, the Aggies were able to hold on for the 67-66 win as the Gators missed their three-point attempt with three seconds remaining.

9. LSU Tigers (12-9, 4-4)

Previous Rank: 11

Like the Aggies, the Tigers only had one matchup this week, but they took advantage of having home court. LSU faced off against a struggling Arkansas team and dominated them getting the 95-74 win. Maybe this will be the spark that completely turns their season around. However, it will be a tough week as they face the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams this week.

Previous Rank: 8

Georgia had a very tough week this week as they were defeated 85-76 at home by Alabama and followed that up with another home loss to South Carolina as the Gamecocks won it 72-62. While the opponents for this week are not playing the best (Mississippi State and Arkansas), Georgia gets them both on the road which is never easy in the SEC.

11. Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-8, 3-6)

Previous Rank: 10

It was a tough week for the Bulldogs as they fell just short in a road matchup against Ole Miss, losing 86-82. The Bulldogs then faced a red-hot Alabama team on the road and were dominated in the 99-67 loss. The Bulldogs get two favorable matchups this week against Georgia and Missouri as they look to bounce back from a tough week.

12. Arkansas Razorbacks (11-11, 2-7)

Previous Rank: 12

Arkansas finally won another SEC game, but it came against the worst team in the SEC as they defeated Missouri 91-84. That was followed by a blowout 95-74 road loss to LSU on Saturday. This week they get two home games against Georgia and a very tough Tennessee team.

Previous Rank: 13

Vanderbilt is in the win column in SEC play!

The Commodores were dominated in an 81-54 road loss to Auburn. However, they faced Missouri on Saturday as both teams were looking for their first conference win, and the Commodores squeaked out the 68-61 victory at home.

Previous Rank: 14

The Tigers continue to bring up the worst of the worst in the SEC so far this season as they just can’t figure out a way to get an SEC victory. They have been close on numerous occasions, including a tough 68-61 road loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday, but they still can’t find a way to pull out a win in the end.