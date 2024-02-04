 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Headlines: Historically Bad Edition

It’s time to hit the panic button.

By John Morgan Francis
What has happened to the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats? Just one month ago, Kentucky was surging into Southeastern Conference play with just two losses and ranked as the No. 6 team in the country.

But since then, the Wildcats are just 5-4 in conference play — losing three of their last four games and two of those losses coming at home. Their rotation has shortened, the team’s defense has only gotten worse and their offense is facing adversity that a historically bad defense can’t overcome.

So, just how historically bad has Kentucky been as of late?

Corey Price of the UK Sports Network is the king of statistics and shared some on Saturday night to show just how bad (in comparison to expectations/how good this team is) has been over the last few weeks.

For starters, this is the first time in the history of Rupp Arena that the Wildcats have allowed at least 94 points in three straight home games. Plus, it’s not like they’ve played three premier teams. In fact, only one of those teams has been ranked in the Top-25.

It’s also the first time in the history of the program that UK has lost back to back home games despite scoring at least 90 points in each. Yeah — ouch.

And if that didn’t hurt enough, it’s also the first time Kentucky has lost back to back home games when being ranked as a Top-10 team.

Looking at the entire season, Kentucky has scored at least 84 points in four of their losses. That’s the most losses with that many points scored since the 1989-1990 season.

Kentucky’s defense is bad. But, statistically, how bad are they? The Wildcats are 102nd in adjusted defensive efficiency, which is by far their worst defense since the 2001-2002 season.

To top it all of, Kentucky hasn’t done much against Tennessee over their last 20 matchups. The Wildcats are 9-11 during that span, which is clearly a result of Rick Barnes vs. John Calipari.

Big Blue Nation is watching what many believed to be a promising season just slip away right before their eyes. There appears to be no solution in sight. Maybe Calipari and his staff can work some late season magic, but this team simply can’t stop anyone on defense.

Next up, Kentucky hits the road to Nashville on Tuesday for a matchup with Vanderbilt.

