Sunday Headlines: Historically Bad Edition

What has happened to the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats? Just one month ago, Kentucky was surging into Southeastern Conference play with just two losses and ranked as the No. 6 team in the country.

But since then, the Wildcats are just 5-4 in conference play — losing three of their last four games and two of those losses coming at home. Their rotation has shortened, the team’s defense has only gotten worse and their offense is facing adversity that a historically bad defense can’t overcome.

So, just how historically bad has Kentucky been as of late?

Corey Price of the UK Sports Network is the king of statistics and shared some on Saturday night to show just how bad (in comparison to expectations/how good this team is) has been over the last few weeks.

For starters, this is the first time in the history of Rupp Arena that the Wildcats have allowed at least 94 points in three straight home games. Plus, it’s not like they’ve played three premier teams. In fact, only one of those teams has been ranked in the Top-25.

For the first time in Rupp Arena history Kentucky has allowed at least 94 points in 3 consecutive home games — Corey Price (@coreyp08) February 4, 2024

It’s also the first time in the history of the program that UK has lost back to back home games despite scoring at least 90 points in each. Yeah — ouch.

This is the first time in school history that Kentucky has lost consecutive home games while scoring at least 90 points in both games — Corey Price (@coreyp08) February 4, 2024

And if that didn’t hurt enough, it’s also the first time Kentucky has lost back to back home games when being ranked as a Top-10 team.

This is the first time that Kentucky has lost consecutive games at Rupp Arena while being ranked in the Top 10 of the AP Poll in both games — Corey Price (@coreyp08) February 4, 2024

Looking at the entire season, Kentucky has scored at least 84 points in four of their losses. That’s the most losses with that many points scored since the 1989-1990 season.

Kentucky has 4 losses this season when scoring at least 84 points, their most losses scoring at least 84 points in a single season since 1989-1990 (7) — Corey Price (@coreyp08) February 4, 2024

Kentucky’s defense is bad. But, statistically, how bad are they? The Wildcats are 102nd in adjusted defensive efficiency, which is by far their worst defense since the 2001-2002 season.

Kentucky is now 102nd in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency according to @kenpomeroy. Since 2001-2002, Kentucky’s worst adjusted defensive efficiency is 88th (2012-2013). — Corey Price (@coreyp08) February 4, 2024

To top it all of, Kentucky hasn’t done much against Tennessee over their last 20 matchups. The Wildcats are 9-11 during that span, which is clearly a result of Rick Barnes vs. John Calipari.

Kentucky is 9-11 in their last 20 games against Tennessee, their worst record against Tennessee in any 20-game span since January 12th, 1977 to January 25th, 1986 (also 9-11) — Corey Price (@coreyp08) February 4, 2024

Big Blue Nation is watching what many believed to be a promising season just slip away right before their eyes. There appears to be no solution in sight. Maybe Calipari and his staff can work some late season magic, but this team simply can’t stop anyone on defense.

Next up, Kentucky hits the road to Nashville on Tuesday for a matchup with Vanderbilt.

