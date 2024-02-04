John Calipari believes DJ Wagner will be back soon

In the three games DJ Wagner has missed due to an ankle injury, the Kentucky Wildcats are now 0-3 in those games and have been outscored by 21 points.

With the latest game, Wagner has missed coming from a 103-92 loss against Tennessee at Rupp Arena on Saturday night.

Wagner first tweaked his ankle against Miami (FL) and has been dealing with that injury ever since, leading to him missing a game against UNC Wilmington and then two straight games against Florida and Tennessee.

With the SEC and NCAA Tournament beginning in another month, it is important for Kentucky to have a fully healthy roster come tournament time.

John Calipari believes Wagner will be coming back from his ankle injury very soon.

“He’s probably, I don’t want to say it, but I’m expecting him to play sooner than later,” Calipari said during postgame interviews.

With 10 games remaining on the schedule, Kentucky has to have a game where all of the scholarship players are available, as that has not happened all season with 21 games into the year.

If Calipari and the team can get a fully healthy roster, he can start to shorten the roster to a seven to eight-man team in the near future.

The main keys are to get everyone healthy and to also focus on playing better defense before the tournament comes around.