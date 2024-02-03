 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Box score, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s deflating loss to Tennessee

At least Rob Dillingham came to play.

NCAA Basketball: Tennessee at Kentucky Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to Florida, the Kentucky Wildcats looked to prevent a two-game home skid and protect their home court against No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday.

With a sold-out crowd and plenty of stars in the building like Tayshaun Prince, Patrick Patterson, and Tim Couch, the environment was there to do it.

The start was far from ideal as Kentucky was down 19-7 just five minutes into the game, but the Cats stormed back to make it a 23-20 game. That was quickly followed by another Tennessee run to give them their largest lead of the game, 36-22.

Kentucky played defense with much more urgency and outscored the Volunteers 20-10 over the last 8:26 to make it 46-42 at the half.

Coming out of the half, Tennessee almost immediately extended their lead to double-digits. Kentucky on the ropes, they did not stop fighting, literally.

Just eight minutes in, four technical fouls were called after an altercation that included Aaron Bradshaw and Rob Dillingham.

Sadly, Kentucky would falter down the stretch before ultimately falling 103-92. It was the first time Kentucky has given up 100+ points in an SEC game since 1993.

MVP

Rob Dillingham did his best to keep Kentucky in this one, finishing with 35 points on 14/20 shooting with four assists and three steals. His epic scoring night was the only reason this game didn’t stay ugly for Kentucky.

Box Score

Twitter Reactions

