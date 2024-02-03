Kentucky vs. Tennessee game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Tennessee Volunteers at 8:30 PM EST in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live at WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

To say it’s been a shaky week for these Cats is a massive understatement. It started off with a heartbreaking loss against Florida at home on Wednesday. DJ Wagner did not play in that game and that has led to some weird rumors and chatter amongst BBN that has caused a lot of talk on X, which was all false. He’s simply sidelined with an ankle injury.

The defense got exposed in the worst way in that game during the final seconds when Florida hit the 3 to tie it up and force overtime.

There are a few other things and some bad distractions out there, but the only way to shut everything down is simple: Win.

You can’t lose back-to-back games on your homecourt, but it’s going to be one of the tougher games of the season as one of the best teams in the country is in town.

The Vols have been electric this year and Rick Barnes has seemed to have Calipari’s number over the last few seasons. Dalton Knecht is elite and will be sure to cause all kinds of problems tonight in Rupp.

Get ready for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads.

Pregame Reading

Go CATS!