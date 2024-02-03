Top-10 recruit Meleek Thomas on official visit to Kentucky

Ahead of a big top-10 matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers, the Kentucky coaching staff is busy hosting one of the top overall players in the Junior class in Meleek Thomas.

The 6-foot-3 guard out of Pennsylvania is in Lexington this weekend, arriving on Saturday, and sticking around into Sunday.

Thomas is considered the No. 6 overall prospect by 247 Sports.

No. 6 overall prospect and top-ranked 2025 combo guard Meleek Thomas on his official visit to Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/N3K8pBm1Vb — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) February 3, 2024

Thomas secured a Kentucky offer last year in April, and Calipari has taken multiple trips up to see Thomas as well. Thomas announced a top-12 in September, which included the likes of Kentucky, Auburn, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Duke, Kansas State, Indiana, UConn, Michigan, Miami, Kansas, and Villanova.

However, On3’s Jamie Shaw did report that the schools to watch for the 5-star are Kentucky, Auburn, and Pitt. Let’s hope Cal’s ties to the Pittsburgh area can win out again for the Wildcats.