Buster Faulkner could be a candidate for Kentucky OC opening

The Kentucky Wildcats are once again going to be conducting an offensive coordinator search, making it another OC in another new season.

With Liam Coen off to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, this is starting to become an important hire for Mark Stoops as the Cats embark on the new-look SEC in the 2024-25 season. A popular question at this point; who are the names near the top of the hot board?

Well, after 24+ hours, it appears one name is a trendy pick at this point.

Buster Faulkner.

Ga. Tech OC Buster Faulkner might be an intriguing fit for UK. He was at UGA as an analyst with QB Brock Vandagriff, and just had a strong first year at Tech. GT went from No. 11 in the ACC up to No. 3. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 3, 2024

Faulkner took over the Georgia Tech offense this season and helped the Yellow Jackets propel into a new era outside of the triple-option. It was a successful season, to say the least.

In his first season in Atlanta, Faulkner’s offense but up 31.1 points per game while also averaging 424 yards per game, as the Jackets finished the season 7-6 and a win over UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Despite his early success as a play-caller, the connection to new UK quarterback Brock Vandagriff during his time at Georgia could also make him a strong candidate for Kentucky. With Vandagriff already announcing his intentions to stay in Lexington, will Stoops turn to a guy that his QB is comfortable with? Things are starting to shape up that way.

We thought the offseason was mostly over, but it’s really just beginning.

Let the fun begin.