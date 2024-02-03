 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Coen leaving again

Raymond Cottrell sticking with the Cats, despite Liam Coen’s exit

The wide receiver is starting in Lexington and is excited about making the BBN proud.

NathanBeighle
UL Monroe v Texas A&amp;M Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The transfer portal was kind to the Kentucky Wildcats prior to Liam Coen’s departure.

With Kentucky’s offensive coordinator taking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC position, there is rightfully some unrest about whether or not those who transferred in will stay at Kentucky for the long haul.

However, as with former Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff planning to stay, former Texas A&M wide out Raymond Cottrell is staying around, and he’s excited about what he can do in Lexington this upcoming season.

He reassured fans of his desire to make BBN great on Twitter.

Cottrell was the No. 14 overall receiver in last year’s class. He was a big-time snag for the Cats, but that’s because of his potential on the field. This past season, he ended with one reception for a 13-yard touchdown. He managed time in just three games for Texas A&M.

With Vandagriff leading the charge, having Cottrell to be a long-term top weapon is huge.

The Cats will be looking to replace Coen in the near future, and hopefully, whoever they do select, will be able to build the necessary relationship with these players that makes them want to stay with Kentucky.

That said, Cottrell is here to stay, and fans should be very excited about that.

