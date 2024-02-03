Saturday Headlines: Tennessee Gameday

It’s gameday, and it’s a big one.

The Kentucky Wildcats will look to rebound for a signature win tonight vs. the Tennessee Volunteers in a clash of top-10 teams who badly need this one. The No. 8 Wildcats are coming off an overtime loss to Florida, while the No. 5 Volunteers took a home L to South Carolina.

Who gets the monumental win tonight in Rupp?

84 Wildcats on 2023 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll – UK Athletics

A total of 84 University of Kentucky student-athletes earned a place on the 2023 Fall Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll.

Patrick Patterson has his high school jersey retired - Cats Pause

The former Kentucky forward is one of the most beloved players in program history.

Meleek Thomas set to begin official visit with Kentucky this weekend - KSR

Meleek Thomas, ranked No. 6 overall in the class of 2025, will take his official visit to Kentucky this weekend.

Where Kentucky's NCAA Tournament resume stands entering February - Cats Pause

Kentucky's NCAA resume is in need of improvement and the good news is the opportunities are there.

The Star-Studded Kentucky Junior Day 2024 Guest List - KSR

Kentucky Junior Day is the biggest recruiting event of the spring, and this year might have the deepest group of talented prospects yet.

Get set for college basketball's Saturday slate, headlined by top-10 matchups Duke-UNC, Tennessee-Kentucky - 247 Sports

The players in smash spots and the X's and O's that will shape and decide college basketball's monster weekend.

Kentucky STUNT Hosts Ashland, Alma on Saturday – UK Athletics

The Kentucky STUNT team begins its third varsity season on Saturday, hosting Ashland and Alma in games that will be played at the Clive M. Beck Center on the campus of Transylvania University.

Everything Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's game at Kentucky - 247 Sports

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Friday morning to preview the fifth-ranked Vols' trip to Rupp Arena to play No. 10 Kentucky.

