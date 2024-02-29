Karter Knox to announce commitment within next 2 weeks, per report

The Kentucky Wildcats already have a loaded class heading to Lexington for next season that includes players like Jayden Quaintance and Boogie Fland. Now John Calipari and his staff have their eyes set on rounding it out with one or two more key players as the offseason quickly approaches.

One name that is very familiar to the BBN is 5-star forward Karter Knox. The younger brother of former Wildcat, Kevin Knox, has had ties to the UK program ever since his recruitment got going, and it appears fans will know if he will play his collegiate ball in Lexington in the coming days.

According to a report by Bob Putnam of Primetimepreps.com, Knox will be announcing his decision at some point in the next 14 days. This info comes from his father, Kevin Knox Sr., and a conversation he had with Putnam.

Attention USF men's basketball fans. You will know soon whether Karter Knox becomes a Bull. The former Tampa Catholic standout plans to make his college decision within the next 14 days according to his father, Kevin Knox Sr. https://t.co/2QalKkLDdv — Bob Putnam (@Biggamebobby) February 28, 2024

Knox’s decision is coming down to four options, including the Louisville Cardinals, South Florida Bulls, and the NBA G-League alongside Kentucky.

The connection to UK is obvious, but both UofL and USF remain intriguing options coming into the final days of this recruitment. For USF, his other brother Kobe Knox is a current player for the Bulls. For Louisville, the family's connection with Kenny Payne might win out if the UofL head coach isn't fired after the end of another tough season.

Now playing his high school basketball in Atlanta for the Overtime Elite program, the question in Lexington remains this: Will the OTE pipeline and family connection win out for Knox, or will he head a different route?

We don't have to wait too much longer to find out.