Kentucky is now in fourth place in the SEC after Tennessee beats Auburn

After the Tennessee Volunteers’ victory over the Auburn Tigers on Wednesday night, that now plants the Kentucky Wildcats into fourth place in the SEC standings. That means they’d get a double-bye in the SEC Tournament.

While technically they are tied for fourth place with Auburn and a hot Florida Gators squad, the Cats hold both tiebreakers over the Gators and Tigers.

A South Carolina loss to Texas A&M would have made things even more interesting, but the Gamecocks prevailed at the buzzer, so no bueno there.

At 10-5 heading into the final weekend and week of the regular season, Kentucky closes out with two home games against Arkansas and Vanderbilt, two of the bottom three teams in the conference, at home. They then close out on the road in Knoxville. Kentucky needs to win at least the home games.

Auburn gets a more favorable schedule, as they close out with — Mississippi State at home on Saturday, on the road at Mizzou on March 5th, and Georgia at home on March 9th. I don’t see a loss for the Tigers in those final three games.

Florida closes out at South Carolina on Saturday, Alabama at home on March 5th, and at Vanderbilt on March 9th. There are potentially two losses for the Gators.

Now, if we want to get wild, things can get really crazy if Alabama were to lose to Tennessee this coming Saturday and follow that up with a loss to Florida the following Tuesday. That would give them five losses, with Kentucky holding the tiebreaker.

Kentucky can solidify the standings by beating the Vols during the season finale on March 9th and putting all of these scenarios to rest. The Cats control their own destiny for a double-bye, so here’s to hoping they take advantage.