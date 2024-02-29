Thursday Headlines: Big Z’s Growing Role

The last two games have been big for Zvonimir Ivisic, aka Big Z.

After combining for 15 minutes during the previous three games, Big Z logged 20 minutes against Alabama and 21 against Mississippi State, as it feels like the Croatian big man is starting to settle into his role with the Kentucky Wildcats.

Ivisic was big in the Alabama game, finishing with 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 blocked shots. He struggled more offensively against Mississippi State, shooting 1/5 and finishing with 2 points.

But Ivisic finished with 3 blocked shots in the win over the Bulldogs, and even when he’s not making shots, the Kentucky offense is different when he’s in the game.

Brandon Ramsey from Kentucky Sports Radio broke the film down from the game and pointed out one instance in particular where the presence of Ivisic in the game made things easier for the rest of the offense.

The skill of Zvonimir Ivisic forces opposing 5's to come guard him out on the perimeter.



With Tolu Smith pulled away from the paint, Reed Sheppard is able to explode downhill to the rim.



I'm all in on rolling with Big Z as much as possible and seeing what happens. Game-changer. pic.twitter.com/S0npl1scwC — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) February 28, 2024

Defenders have to account for Ivisic being on the floor, and when he can pull defenders away from the paint, Kentucky’s guards like Sheppard in the clip above, or Rob Dillingham, or Antonio Reeves, or DJ Wagner are able to take their guy off the dribble and get to the basket.

Ivisic still has some room to grow, but his role is continuing to expand, and Calipari is seeing the benefit of him being on the floor.

Tweet of the Day

Kentucky is now 16th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 25th in adjusted defensive efficiency (per Bart Torvik) in their last five games.



Starting to get a decent sample size (against very good competition) and the numbers are spitting out championship level data.



Go 'Cats! — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) February 28, 2024

This is some good reason for optimism.

