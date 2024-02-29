2023-24 Kentucky Basketball team continues to make program history

The Kentucky Wildcats are sitting at 20-8 on the season and are coming off an impressive road win in Starkville on Tuesday night.

Against Mississippi State, this team was led by Reed Sheppard, who finished the game with 32 points on an impressive 11-14 shooting, including 4/7 from three. He was just the latest Wildcat this season to take over a game offensively, however.

Whether it has been Sheppard, Antonio Reeves, Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards, etc… the name of the game for this UK team has been a potent offense. They do that by having incredible balance when it comes to who can score.

Need some numbers to prove it?

Corey Price of the UK Sports Network put out a tweet on Wednesday morning that shows in the 121 years of UK program history, this is the first time that 11 different players have scored at least 13 points in a single game.

Who has accomplished that feat this season? Alongside Sheppard, Reeves, Dillingham, and Edwards, you also have DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw, Ugonna Onyenso, Adou Thiero, Zvonimir Ivisic, Tre Mitchell, and Jordan Burks.

This is the 121st season of @KentuckyMBB. This is the first time ever that Kentucky has had 11 different players score at least 13 points in a single game in the same season:



- Aaron Bradshaw

- Jordan Burks

- Rob Dillingham

- Justin Edwards

- Zvonimir Ivisic

- Tre Mitchell

-… — Corey Price (@coreyp08) February 27, 2024

Winning in March really comes down to needing to have players step up and make plays on any given night or matchup. This stat shows that this Kentucky team is capable of that very thing.

March should be a fun one, folks. Let’s get this show on the road.