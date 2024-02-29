Trevor Fitts joins the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky

Has the Kentucky Basketball team finally turned the corner?

It’s certainly been a wild couple of weeks between the impressive win at Auburn, the debilitating loss at LSU, the historic beatdown of Alabama, and Reed Sheppard’s game-winner to sink Mississippi State in Stark Vegas.

Oh, and Kentucky Baseball is off to a hot start at 7-1 and on the cusp of the top 25 with hopes of reaching the program’s first College World Series.

On the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky, Vinny Hardy and Jalen Whitlow welcomed Kentucky Baseball director of player development Trevor Fitts to the show, where the guys discussed:

The basketball Cats are getting hot.

The wild win in Starkville after crushing Bama.

Can they make a Final Four run?

Kentucky Baseball is off to a fast start.

And more!

