Kentucky vs. Arkansas viewing info, what to watch for, and predictions

What a two-game stretch it has been for Kentucky Basketball.

It began with the Cats dominating the SEC-leading Alabama Crimson Tide, followed by a buzzer-beating finish at Mississippi State.

With two straight wins, the Wildcats have the opportunity to extend their winning streak to three games, which would be their longest of 2024, when the Arkansas Razorbacks come to Rupp Arena on Saturday.

This will be the second matchup of the season between the two teams, with Kentucky getting a 63-57 win at Arkansas in a College Gameday matchup back in January.

Since then, things have gone from bad to worse for Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks. In the eight-game stretch since, they have gone just 4-4, with two of their wins coming against Missouri, who is winless in the SEC this season. They are coming off a home loss to Vanderbilt, where they trailed for more than half of the game.

While Arkansas is trending down, Kentucky is trending up, and this is a game the Wildcats should control for the majority of the contest, especially at home.

Here’s what to watch for in Round 2 of Wildcats vs. Hogs.

Frontcourt Rotation

The most interesting development for Kentucky of late has been the frontcourt rotation. Just a few weeks ago, it looked as if Ugonna Onyenso would assume the role of the primary big. While he has started nine straight games, he has played 15 minutes or less in the last two games, with Zvonimir Ivisic playing, setting season-highs in minutes in each game.

Ivisic certainly helps raise Kentucky’s offense when he is on the court, but the question has been his defense. Against Mississippi State, he was analytically Kentucky’s best defense with the best defensive rating and stoppage rate on the team. Each big brings different strengths, but if Ivisic can continue to become more comfortable on the defensive end, his versatility on offense may give him the edge.

This conversation excludes Tre Mitchell, who has returned to practice and is expected to return soon. He has yet to play extended minutes with either big Onyenso or Ivisic since hitting their stride. It will be interesting to see how he will fit in certain lineups and in the rotation.

Avoid Slow Start

Unlike the first game, where there was some hope Arkansas could turn their season around, things are much bleaker this time around. While they still have talent, the Razorbacks are now 14-14 on the year and certainly won’t make the NCAA Tournament barring a miraculous run.

With little morale surrounding Arkansas basketball and rumors Musselman may leave after the season (potentially Louisville...), this is a game Kentucky needs to win at home and put away early, not giving them any confidence. That begins with a good start to the game which has been an inconsistency for the Wildcats this year.

Entering March, they need to be consistent in that, rather than putting themselves in a hole to start each game.

Rebounding Battle

Arkansas is not a good rebounding team, but they still outrebounded Kentucky in the first game. This time around, Kentucky is more experienced and better equipped to handle the physicality the Razorbacks will look to play with.

Limiting Arkansas to just one possession and getting defensive rebounds to push it in transition will be a big part of Kentucky’s game plan.

It’s no secret that rebounding is one of this team’s biggest weaknesses, so it feels like Saturday will be a big indicator that the Cats have made the necessary progress or if it will continue to keep this team from reaching its full potential.

Antonio Reeves

Kentucky is riding a two-game winning streak vs. Arkansas thanks mainly to Antonio Reeves absolutely carving up the Hogs.

It began with last season’s win in Fayetteville when Reeves went for a career-high 37 points on 13/17 shooting as Kentucky pulled off a huge road victory to end regular-season play.

In the win over Arkansas this year, Reeves scored a game-high 24 points on 9/20 shooting to lead Kentucky to a narrow win.

You have to think Eric Mussleman will focus Arkansas’ defense on stopping Reeves, but with this team having so many threats, that may be impossible, so look for Reeves to have another big day as he looks to continue his All-American campaign.

Opposing Players to Watch

G Tramon Mark, 6-6, 185 lbs

16.8 PPG (8th in SEC)

49.3% FG (9th in SEC)

38.0% 3P (20th in SEC)

Coming off 42-point and 36-point performances.

G Khalif Battle, 6-5, 185 lbs

12.7 PPG

37.8% 3P (22nd in SEC)

F Makhi Mitchell, 6-10, 240 lbs

Averages over the last 9 games

12.4 PPG

7.7 RPG

1.4 BPG

Date: Saturday, March 2nd, 2024

Time: 1:30 PM ET

Location: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

TV Channel: CBS

Online Stream: CBS Sports and the CBS Sports app.

Radio: Tom Leach and Jack Givens have the radio call on the UK Sports Radio Network.

Replay: CBS Sports app check local listings.

Rosters: UK | ARK

Stats to Know: UK | ARK

KenPom: UK | ARK

Team Sheets: UK | ARK

Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has yet to release the odds but check back on Friday evening. ESPN gives Kentucky a 70.7% chance of winning. EvanMiya gives the Cats a 70.5% chance of victory. Bart Torvik has it at 73%, and KenPom is at 73%.

Predictions: Bart Torvik picks Kentucky to win on the road, 89-81, while Haslametrics has it going 89-79. However, EvanMiya has the Cats winning just 85-79. KenPom is going with an 87-80 victory, Kentucky!

Send us your game predictions for this one in the comments section!