Rob Dillingham and Aaron Bradshaw to face off in an NBA 2K24 game for charity

Who is the Kentucky Wildcats’ best gamer? This will be decided on Thursday night when Rob Dillingham and Aaron Bradshaw face off against each other in a competition of NBA 2K24.

The competition will be taking place at the University of Kentucky Esports Lounge at 7:30 PM ET. Whoever wins the game of NBA 2K will have a choice of donating $2,500 to the charity of their choice.

Rob Dillingham and Aaron Bradshaw will be facing off against each other in a game of NBA 2K tomorrow at 7:30 PM ET at the University of Kentucky ESports Lounge. Who do you got? #BBN pic.twitter.com/Wmtu3I4dYY — Chris Beasmore (@CBeasmoreSports) February 29, 2024

It should be an interesting matchup, and to see two high-caliber college basketball players play a game of NBA 2K together should be a good one.

One deciding factor is Dillingham is shifty with the ball so he may also be shifty on the sticks as well. Hopefully, it is a good game and fans will be able to have a great moment out of this.

If you are interested in going to watch the contest, the UKFCU Esports Lounge is located at 401 South Limestone in Lexington.