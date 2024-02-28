Tubby Smith named to 2024 SEC Legends Class

The SEC has announced the 2024 Men’s Legends Class, which will be honored at the SEC Tournament March 13-17 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

For the Kentucky Wildcats, it will be Orlando “Tubby” Smith getting the prestigious honor. Smith had his jersey retired into the Rupp Arena rafters in 2021.

As the head coach of Kentucky Basketball for 10 seasons (1998-2007), Smith helped the Cats win one national championship, five SEC regular-season titles, and five SEC Tournament championships. He finished his time in Lexington with a 263-83 record at Kentucky. He was named National Coach of the Year three times and SEC Coach of the Year three times.

Smith took Kentucky to the NCAA Tournament in all 10 seasons, recording a 23-9 record in the event and a 20-5 mark in the SEC Tournament.

The former Kentucky assistant under Rick Pitino (1989-91) ranks eighth in league history with 308 victories between his time with Kentucky and Georgia. His 139 SEC regular-season victories rank 12th all-time in league history. His career winning percentage of 75.1% is sixth all-time, and his 72.4% in SEC league games is the fifth best.

Each legend will be recognized during halftime of their team’s first game of the tournament, as well as a group introduction at halftime of the first semifinal game on Saturday. That means Tubby will either be honored on Thursday or Friday, depending on if Kentucky earns a double-bye and automatically advances to Friday.

2024 SEC Men’s Legends