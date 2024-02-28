John Calipari discusses end of Mississippi State win and not fouling up 3

The Kentucky Wildcats pulled off an impressive win in Starkville on Tuesday night, but they did so with plenty of drama in the final minute of play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Heading into the final minute of play, the Cats held an eight-point lead. The Bulldogs then hit two 3s and converted an and-1 to push the game to a one-possession game in the final 15 seconds. Josh Hubbard drilled another 3 to tie it up, but luckily for the Cats, Reed Sheppard sank a last-second floater to seal the win.

Now, we have all seen the play that helped the Cats seal the deal, but the win also covers up two questions that would have been asked if it went the Bulldogs’ way.

Why didn’t we foul up 3?

Why not call a timeout?

John Calipari spoke about both of those answers in his post-game press conference as he walked through the scenarios.

John Calipari on why he didn't foul up 3 and also why he didn't call a timeout against Mississippi State. #BBN pic.twitter.com/phQOCYHcbo — Chris Beasmore (@CBeasmoreSports) February 28, 2024

If you have watched enough Kentucky Basketball in the Calipari era, you know for a fact he was not calling a timeout in those final eight seconds. How come? Well, not calling a timeout means the opponent “can’t set up their defense.”

With no timeouts, the Bulldogs had to scramble to get back down the court, find their man, and then proceed to stop any other action the Cats threw their way. A lot to process in a game that’s moving so quickly.

The other question; Why not foul when up 3?

This one is a question that has followed Calipari for some time and almost reared its head again last night.

You heard Calipari mention above due to how much time was on the clock, and across the board, that was the right call with the amount of time remaining.

The only spot I think that could have changed is before the pass went to Hubbard. Foul KeShawn Murphy there and force a 69.6% free-throw shooter to go make them both.

Either way, the Cats pulled off a gritty win in Starkville, and things seem to be heading in the right direction at the right time.

Going to be a fun end to the season.