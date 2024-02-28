John Calipari gives an encouraging update on Tre Mitchell

Kentucky Basketball has been dealing with injuries throughout the whole season, but with the regular season coming to a close very soon, it will be helpful to have a fully healthy team come the SEC and NCAA Tournament.

Senior forward Tre Mitchell missed his fourth straight game on Tuesday night against Mississippi State due to a shoulder injury that he suffered against Ole Miss on February 13, which is reported to be “ridiculously painful.”

Thankfully, it sounds like he could be back in action sooner rather than later.

After the win at Mississippi State, Kentucky head coach John Calipari was asked for an update on Mitchell. He believes the big man could be close to making his on-court return and should be able to practice this week.

“I think so,” Calipari said during postgame interviews on Tuesday. “He’ll practice a couple of days, and let’s see where he is.”

Kentucky is now 4-2 in games Mitchell has not played in, though three of those were Quad I wins over Auburn, Alabama, and Mississippi State. He’s averaging 12 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game while averaging 33.1 minutes per game.

If Mitchell can practice the rest of the week, there could be a chance that he can return against Arkansas in Rupp Arena on Saturday. To have the whole team healthy would be wonderful to see come tournament time, so let’s hope that comes to fruition.

