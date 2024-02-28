Josh Hubbard salutes Reed Sheppard after their epic duel

The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off another huge win over an SEC opponent after Reed Sheppard’s buzzer-beater shot to take down Mississippi State, 91-89.

The biggest storyline of Tuesday night’s win was the career-best 32-point performance from freshman Reed Sheppard.

Sheppard even received respect and praise from Mississippi State star Josh Hubbard on Twitter.

lot of respect for you 15 pic.twitter.com/msfsmJbyni — Josh Hubbard (@jhubb_3) February 28, 2024

Sheppard and Hubbard have very similar careers so far. Both were the top high school players in their respective states for the 2024 class, and both decided to stay home to play college basketball.

Hubbard was also named the 2022-23 Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year and earned multiple MAIS Player of the Year selections while setting the all-time Mississippi high school scoring record with 4,367 career points.

Fast-forward to this season, and both freshmen are making enormous impacts at Kentucky and Mississippi State, which makes the shoutout to Sheppard that much more special.

