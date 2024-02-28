John Calipari says DJ Wagner ‘is still not all the way back’ just yet

Reed Sheppard and the Kentucky Wildcats took care of business Tuesday night against Mississippi State in dramatic fashion.

The Cats had the ball last with it tied up, and Sheppard called the game at the buzzer, giving Kentucky back-to-back SEC wins, 91-89.

Sheppard had an absolute night off the bench, dropping 32 points, seven assists, and five rebounds.

Another player who quietly played well was DJ Wagner.

Wagner has been struggling the last few weeks with an ankle injury but has continued to progress through the issues.

Tuesday, Wagner finished with 10 points and four assists, but head coach John Calipari says he is still not 100%.

An underlying story of tonight's win, it's good to see DJ Wagner have a bounce-back game



10 pts

2-4 3P

4 ast



Calipari noted "he's still not all the way back", but confidence and comfortability are returning after a 2 1/2 week absence. — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) February 28, 2024

The Cats will need Wagner in a big way if the team hopes for a deep postseason run in both the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.

Kentucky has four regular season games left to continue getting better and better.