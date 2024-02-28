Wednesday Headlines: Reed Sheppard Buzzer-Beater Edition

You can make a strong argument that Reed Sheppard has been the Kentucky Wildcats’ best overall player this season. There was no doubt he was that — and more — on Tuesday night in the team’s 91-89 win over Mississippi State.

Sheppard posted a career-high 32 points, dished out seven assists (second most this season), and grabbed five rebounds with two steals and as many blocks. He did it all for Kentucky, including hitting the game-winning floater with .05 remaining on the clock.

While the star freshman didn’t play a perfect game (turnover late in the second half), he sure carried the load for Kentucky, hitting big shot after big shot to will the Wildcats to a much-needed win.

Considering how Kentucky’s season has gone, it wouldn’t have been surprising for the Wildcats to come off of a massive victory over Alabama, then go to Mississippi State (where they were betting underdogs) and lose a tough-fought game.

But Sheppard wasn’t going to allow that to happen and instead led the Wildcats to the win, keeping their hopes of clinching a double-bye in the SEC Tournament alive. If Auburn stumbles just once over the next 10 days, Kentucky would have the tie-breaker if they win out and clinch a top-four seed in their league tournament. Even that’s a major challenge since Kentucky still is at Tennessee.

At this point in the season, one thing is for certain. The combo of Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham should absolutely terrify opposing defenses.

Now, the focus turns to Arkansas on Saturday at 1:30 pm ET on CBS.

