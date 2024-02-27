Mark Pope and BYU win at Kansas

Tuesday night was a big one for Mark Pope.

The No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks played host to the BYU Cougars at Allen Fieldhouse, and the former Kentucky Wildcats center scored a massive win.

Most expected Kansas would win this game, especially being at home and being up by six at halftime as a 6.5-point favorite. But thanks to a strong run at the end of the game, BYU overcame Kansas for a 76-68 victory.

The game was all tied up at 66 with 2:30 left in the game before the Cougars went on a 10-2 run to end the game and defeat the Jayhawks.

Pope had a technical foul with 7:50 left and BYU trailing 52-50, and then 56-50 right after.

A big reason why BYU was able to win was due to their great defense tonight, as they made Kansas shoot 39% from the field and 3/15 from the 3-point line, a mere 20% clip.

With the combination of bad shooting, Kansas was also forced into 11 turnovers.

As for BYU, they shot 39.3% from the field, made 13 3s (38.2% from behind the arc), and shot 79.2% from the free-throw line while only turning the ball over seven times.

With the Kansas loss and Kentucky’s big win on Tuesday night, there could be a shift in the rankings as long as the Wildcats can beat the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday at Rupp Arena.

More than anything, it’s great to see Mark Pope get one of the biggest wins of his young head-coaching career against one of Kentucky’s biggest rivals.