Wildcats made their big run vs. Bulldogs in final minutes after court-storming protocol was announced

How bout them Wildcats???

Kentucky Basketball picked up another massive win tonight, defeating Mississippi State thanks to a Reed Sheppard buzzer-beater!

The Cats have now won back-to-back SEC games, posting 117 against Alabama this past weekend and scoring 91 points Tuesday night against the Bulldogs.

Kentucky found a way to win with a close game down the stretch of the second half.

The Cats had no interest in a court-storming situation, outscoring Mississippi State 24-18 after the court-storming protocol was announced, per Jeff Drummond.

The court-storming protocol was announced with 4:51 left in the ballgame, and Kentucky posted 24 points to close it out late.

That stretch would have looked even stronger had Kentucky not blown an 83-75 lead with 53 seconds left before Reed Sheppard hit the game-winner to give his team a 24-18 victory.

Kentucky outscored State 24-18 after the court-storming protocol was announced. 24 points in the final 4:51. Similar to that insane spurt they had against Alabama on Saturday. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) February 28, 2024

It’s no secret that Kentucky gets every team's best game possible when on the road, and the team had no intentions of allowing the Bulldogs fanbase to storm the court this evening.

Kentucky now has three games left in the regular season, and it seems the team is really finding its groove!