Highlights, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Cats’ buzzer-beating win at Mississippi State

The Kentucky Wildcats made the trip to Starkville for a date with the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday night as they looked to knock off a red-hot Bulldogs team. After an impressive win over Alabama on Saturday, the Cats fought their way out of a hole to pick up another signature win, 91-89.

This game in the first half went exactly how we all thought it would. Mississippi State got physical, and Kentucky struggled from the tip. In a rowdy environment at The Hump, the Bulldogs got rolling, with Tolu Smith burying every UK player on the block.

Add in both Rob Dillingham and Justin Edwards picking up two early fouls, and Mississippi State seemingly controlled the first half. Without a solid half from Reed Sheppard and DJ Wagner, this game could have easily been a blowout.

Nevertheless, Kentucky headed to the locker room down eight points, 43-35.

Once again, this Kentucky team started slow out of the half, and it seemed all but over as the Bulldogs were hitting every shot they put up. Unlike some other road games this year, the Cats took the punch and decided to throw some more back at Mississippi State.

The remainder of the half was a back-and-forth game until the talent of this Kentucky squad finally won out, with some incredible play by Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham, and Antonio Reeves.

Although there was plenty to worry about to end that game, a win is a win. The Cats showed over their last two games they can win games both ways now.

Wanna play physical? Okay, let’s go.

Wanna run up and down the court? Okay, let’s go.

What a game and response by the Cats.

Now, they will look to make it three wins in a row as they welcome Arkansas to Rupp Arena this Saturday. Let’s keep this thing going.

Box Score

Highlights

Game MVP

This game is another one this season, and the answer is incredibly clear: it is Reed Sheppard.

He finished the game with 32 points on 11-14 shooting and 4-7 from three. He also added seven assists, five rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.

We haven't seen a scoring game like this from Sheppard in a few weeks, but he once again proved he is one of the go-to players on the team. Just like he won the Cats a game tonight, it is very likely he will win this team a game in March.

Enjoy him while you can BBN, because next year, Reed Sheppard will be contributing on an NBA roster.

Also, a shoutout to Antonio Reeves, who had a quiet but much-needed 21 points on 8/15 shooting with two assists and two rebounds.

Twitter Reactions

Starters vs Mississippi St. pic.twitter.com/ocu04xTl9W — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 27, 2024

How we start every road game pic.twitter.com/q9BJgjl9KE — Big Osc (@bosbbn) February 28, 2024

Kentucky went on a 7-0 run with the lineup of Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham, Antonio Reeves, Justin Edwards, and Big Z in... — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) February 28, 2024

Imagine if we had refs like this at home… — Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) February 28, 2024

Kentucky has no answer for Miss State down low



Gonna have to shoot really well to win — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 28, 2024

Studies haves shown that the only reason home court advantage exists is because the referee wants the home crowd to not hate them. https://t.co/omuLHCfgSH — Steven Peake (@StevenPeakeKSR) February 28, 2024

Said I wouldn’t get all riled up if the Cats didn’t play well tonight and look at me…. riled. — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) February 28, 2024

The Josh Hubbard Show. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) February 28, 2024

You’re down 8 at half and start 2nd half with same group that got you down big to open game. Can’t make this stuff up. — Darrell Bird (@DarrellBird) February 28, 2024

Who am I to question a Hall of Famer on who he starts each half? Except that it keeps going terribly. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 28, 2024

Someone should make a song about Reed and Rob and how they are on that job — Matt Sak BBN (@MattSakR2NG) February 28, 2024

Reed Sheppard: NCAA Freshman of the Year. — Daniel Hager (@DanielHagerKSR) February 28, 2024

Ummm…wtf are we doing? Miss State fans had already started heading for the exits. — Steven Peake (@StevenPeakeKSR) February 28, 2024

One of the most absurd last minutes of a College Basketball games I have ever seen — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 28, 2024

That Reed Sheppard shot had me feeling the same way the Aaron Harrison shots made me feel.



Different stakes, but a special shot that will be remembered for a long time. — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) February 28, 2024

That win gives the Cats an SEC-best 6th Quad 1 win. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) February 28, 2024

Reed Sheppard vs. Mississippi State:



32 points

5 rebounds

7 assists

2 steals

2 blocks

game-winner

game-sealing steal — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) February 28, 2024

Rob Dillingham's reaction was the same as the rest of the #BBN's pic.twitter.com/AbkXKdHKbd — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) February 28, 2024

From this moment, Kentucky closed the game on a 24-18 run



91-89 victory in Starkville, game-winner from Reed Sheppard.



Onions. https://t.co/WUZWHaOsMP — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) February 28, 2024

I'm so happy how the Cats grinded out the victory. A month ago, they may have given up when the second half started out like it did, but tonight they took care of business. — Mike Willis (@michael_willis1) February 28, 2024

26 years after Jeff Sheppard won MOP honors in 1998, Reed Sheppard appears destined to become a household name during March Madness.



Kentucky has won at both Auburn and Mississippi State and scored 117 on Alabama in the last 10 days.



You've been warned, America. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 28, 2024

Brb gonna talk my wife into having a kid just so I can name it Reed — Rupp To No Good Podcast (@RuppToNoGood) February 28, 2024

Come from behind WIN. pic.twitter.com/92rKfS4UXZ — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 28, 2024

