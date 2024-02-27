 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News CAAAAAAAAAAATS!!!!

Filed under:

Highlights, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Cats’ buzzer-beating win at Mississippi State

A gutsy road win for the Cats.

By Ethan DeWitt
@ethandewitt1
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Mississippi State Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats made the trip to Starkville for a date with the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday night as they looked to knock off a red-hot Bulldogs team. After an impressive win over Alabama on Saturday, the Cats fought their way out of a hole to pick up another signature win, 91-89.

This game in the first half went exactly how we all thought it would. Mississippi State got physical, and Kentucky struggled from the tip. In a rowdy environment at The Hump, the Bulldogs got rolling, with Tolu Smith burying every UK player on the block.

Add in both Rob Dillingham and Justin Edwards picking up two early fouls, and Mississippi State seemingly controlled the first half. Without a solid half from Reed Sheppard and DJ Wagner, this game could have easily been a blowout.

Nevertheless, Kentucky headed to the locker room down eight points, 43-35.

Once again, this Kentucky team started slow out of the half, and it seemed all but over as the Bulldogs were hitting every shot they put up. Unlike some other road games this year, the Cats took the punch and decided to throw some more back at Mississippi State.

The remainder of the half was a back-and-forth game until the talent of this Kentucky squad finally won out, with some incredible play by Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham, and Antonio Reeves.

Although there was plenty to worry about to end that game, a win is a win. The Cats showed over their last two games they can win games both ways now.

Wanna play physical? Okay, let’s go.

Wanna run up and down the court? Okay, let’s go.

What a game and response by the Cats.

Now, they will look to make it three wins in a row as they welcome Arkansas to Rupp Arena this Saturday. Let’s keep this thing going.

Box Score

Highlights

Game MVP

This game is another one this season, and the answer is incredibly clear: it is Reed Sheppard.

He finished the game with 32 points on 11-14 shooting and 4-7 from three. He also added seven assists, five rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.

We haven't seen a scoring game like this from Sheppard in a few weeks, but he once again proved he is one of the go-to players on the team. Just like he won the Cats a game tonight, it is very likely he will win this team a game in March.

Enjoy him while you can BBN, because next year, Reed Sheppard will be contributing on an NBA roster.

Also, a shoutout to Antonio Reeves, who had a quiet but much-needed 21 points on 8/15 shooting with two assists and two rebounds.

Twitter Reactions

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!!!

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...