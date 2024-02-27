Reed Sheppard game-winner leads Kentucky past Mississippi State: 3 things to know and postgame cheers

The Kentucky Wildcats beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville on Tuesday night in an absolute thriller by a score of 91-89.

The Cats got off to an incredibly slow start, falling down 14-3 early as they couldn’t get a basket to fall. They slowly worked their way back into the game, but they couldn’t slow down the Bulldogs prior to the break. At the half, MSU led 43-35.

After the break, the Bulldogs extended their lead, but the Cats clawed back. It seemed like UK may never catch up, but they took the lead late and appeared set for the win...

That is until Mississippi State made a furious rally in the final minute to tie the game, thanks in part to a Reed Sheppard turnover.

So it was appropriate that Sheppard made the game-winner with 0.5 seconds left and the game-clinching steal as Kentucky escaped with a signature win.

The Kentucky boy finished with a career-high 32 points on 11/14 shooting to remind everyone he’s a legitimate NBA Draft lottery pick this year.

This was an absolutely massive win for the Cats. They needed it, and they got it in an incredibly difficult place to play. Next up, the Cats will return to Lexington to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon.

Tre Mitchell still out

Kentucky got the win over Mississippi State the first time, thanks in part to a big game from Tre Mitchell (15 points). However, Mitchell is now out as he continues to battle back and shoulder injuries.

How would Kentucky hold up in Starkville without him?

Well, Ugonna Onyenso got the start but was relatively ineffective (zero points and two rebounds), as was Zvonimir Ivisic (two points on 1/5 shooting and four rebounds). Aaron Bradshaw did some nice things in seven minutes with four points on 2/2 shooting with two blocks and one board, but Kentucky didn’t get much from its bigs in Starkville.

Reed Sheppard was Kentucky’s leading rebounder (five), but they collectively played well to ‘only’ lose the rebounding battle 34-27.

It helps when you hit 55% of your shots.

Winning this game with Tre was so important and should be a massive confidence boost as the calendar turns to March.

Defense takes big step back

Kentucky’s defense has been much better in recent weeks, but they couldn’t hold the line in this one.

The Bulldogs got mostly what they wanted all game long. MSU’s two best players, Tolu Smith and Josh Hubbard, ate Kentucky alive. The last time these two teams met, Kentucky let Smith get him, but they absolutely shut down Hubbard.

Unfortunately, the Cats didn’t exert the same defensive effort that they did a few weeks ago, much less over the last few games. The defense is important. The offense is elite, but they have to shore it up on the defensive end.

It had been better in recent weeks, but tonight was a letdown defensively.

The Sheppard Game

Reed Sheppard is an incredible basketball player. He’s been arguably Kentucky's best (most complete?) player this season.

However, the Kentucky legacy tends to play way too passive. He’s been a less-than-stellar on-ball defender, but he’s always been active in the passing lanes and blocking shots. On the offensive end, he passes up too many shots and too often looks for his teammates. These aren’t the worst traits to have, but it’s frustrating at times.

That wasn’t the case in this one. Sheppard was far and away the Cats’ best player in this game. He dominated both ends of the court, found open teammates, and rebounded the basketball. He scored a career-high and even blocked a shot with less than a minute remaining.

Most importantly, he hit a buzzer-beater with 0.5 seconds remaining to win the game on his way to 32 points. This kid is special, period.

Kentucky got a big win on the road in a game they badly needed. Now, they have two very winnable games followed by a massive showdown with Tennessee. The end of this season could determine its ultimate outcome, and a No. 3 seed is not out of the question.

Go CATS!!!