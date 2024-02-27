Tuesday Headlines: Mississippi State Gameday Edition

The Kentucky Wildcats have four games remaining in their regular season, and the first of those four is tonight at Mississippi State. Despite the Wildcats blowing the doors off of a red-hot Alabama team on Saturday, they find themselves as underdogs tonight in Starkville.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Mississippi State has a 59.1% chance to win. ESPN Bet has the Bulldogs as 3.5-point betting favorites, too.

So while Mississippi State isn’t ranked in the Associated Press Top-25, they’re still more than capable of pulling off an “upset” over Kentucky later tonight.

In fact, if you can flash back to last week’s game when Kentucky played and lost at LSU, anything can happen in SEC play. However, if Kentucky wants any chance of clinching a double-bye for the SEC Tournament, that path begins with a “W” over the Bulldogs.

Kentucky won the first meeting back in mid-January at Rupp Arena, 90-77. It was head coach John Calipari’s 400th victory, and, of course, Antonio Reeves filled it up that night with 27 points.

Rob Dillingham scored 16 in the game, while Tre Mitchell had 15. However, Mitchell’s status remains doubtful as he’s missed the last several games due to multiple injuries.

If Kentucky is going to pull out a win tonight, it’ll fall heavily on the shoulders of their frontcourt playing “big” inside and on the offensive/defensive glass. They’ll need to control the backboards and scoring in the paint. If they can do that, the rest of the game should open up effortlessly for them.

Tip-off for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7 PM ET with coverage on ESPN.

Tweet of the Day

Expecting a lot from him this season.

Headlines

Emma King Thankful She Got to Play at Kentucky - Vaught’s Views

She’s definitely a fan favorite.

RJ Davis carries North Carolina with Smith Center-record 42 - ESPN

Talk about getting on a heater.

Justin Edwards named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week - KSR

Happy for him.

College coaches, leaders call for court-storming regulations - ESPN

Any more thoughts on this?

Kentucky’s trip to Starkville ‘will be won or lost in the trenches’ - KSR

Gotta rebound.

Franchise tags unlikely for Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley - ESPN

Big running back market this spring.

Mississippi State calling for White Out vs. Kentucky - KSR

It’s their Super Bowl.

Veteran NFL reporter and columnist Peter King retires - USA Today

He’ll certainly be missed.