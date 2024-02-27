Chin Coleman says John Calipari had a ‘hunch’ to play Big Z vs. Bama; has another ‘hunch’ for Mississippi State

The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off a 117-point performance against the Alabama Crimson Tide this past weekend.

Not only was this a dominant win over a ranked opponent, it was also felt like a “must win” for the Cats as well.

Numerous players like Antonio Reeves, Justin Edwards, Rob Dillingham, and even Zvonimir Ivisic (Big Z) had big games in primetime as well.

Chin Coleman told the media that John Calipari had a “hunch” to play Big Z against Alabama, and clearly, that hunch paid off with an 18-point performance off the bench.

“The GOAT had a hunch. He went with his gut to play Z with four guys he kinda liked to see Z play with. He’s got another hunch. He’s the GOAT. We’ll see what happens with this next game,” Coleman said during the press conference, per Tristan Pharis.

Coleman then had something to get off his chest about Calipari saying, “Coach Cal is the GOAT. Let’s not get it twisted.”

The Cats will be back in action against Mississippi State.