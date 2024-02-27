Jeff and Stacey Sheppard embrace Justin Edwards after breakthrough performance

The Kentucky Wildcats picked up one of the most needed wins of their season this past weekend in front of an electric Rupp Arena crowd.

The Cats dominated from start to finish, posting a historic 117 points in their win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

One Wildcat shined in the win over the Tide, and that Cat was Justin Edwards.

Edwards has had a rough season on the court and has expressed his struggles with it mentally. But he showed up in one of the biggest games this season.

Edwards exploded with 28 points, shooting 10/10 from the field... Yes, 100%.

The MVP of the game said he has been talking with Reed Sheppard, who has helped Edwards through the mental challenges this season.

After the game, Edwards was seen embracing Jeff and Stacey Sheppard (parents of Reed), and it was quite a heartwarming moment.

This Kentucky basketball team is really a family!



Watch Reed Sheppard's mother (Stacey) give Justin Edwards a big ole hug after his historic performance #LaFamilia #BBN @FOX56News pic.twitter.com/UdCGCMi8n6 — Jordan Adams (@Jordan_Adams4) February 25, 2024

Big Blue Nation truly is a family.

Jeff Sheppard embraces Justin Edwards after his career-best performance. pic.twitter.com/GK6bMlOzVK — Cats Coverage (@Cats_Coverage) February 25, 2024

The Cats will need Edwards to continue finding his groove as the regular season comes to a close soon.