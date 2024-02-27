Kentucky vs. Mississippi State game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 7:00 PM EST at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live at WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

I’m not sure there’s ever been a team that has had as roller coaster of a season as we’ve seen these Cats have this year.

A huge low last Wednesday after losing to LSU at the buzzer, then a massive high dismantling No. 13 Alabama this past Saturday.

It’s hard to conceptualize how good and/or bad this team can be, but it has been a fun ride.

The Justin Edwards game finally happened, and you have to be excited for that kid. It’s been a long, hard season for him but if he continues to play half as good as we saw Saturday, his Draft stock will soar back to the levels we saw preseason.

There’s no time for the Cats to lose focus, even though they took down the Dogs fairly easy in their last matchup, Mississippi State has stayed aggressive and are now No. 28 in the NET.

It would be another Quad 1 win for Kentucky, which could prove to be huge come seeding time.

