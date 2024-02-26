Justin Edwards earns weekly SEC honor

Kentucky Wildcats guard Justin Edwards has been named Co-Freshmen of the Week, the league announced Monday. Edwards shared the honor with Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard, who Kentucky will face Tuesday night in Starkville on ESPN.

Edwards, a 6-foot-8, 203-pound guard from Philadelphia (PA), averaged 18.5 points per game and shot 92.9% from the field, 87.5% from 3-point range, and 80% from the free-throw line against the LSU Tigers and No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Edwards erupted for a career-high 28 points against Bama, going 10/10 from the field, 4/4 from 3-point range, and 4/5 at the free throw stripe. He became the first Kentucky player to be perfect from the field on at least 10 attempts since Rodney Dent was 12/12 vs. Morehead State on Dec. 17, 1993.

Edwards joins DJ Wagner (three times), Reed Sheppard (twice), Rob Dillingham (once), and Aaron Bradshaw (once) as Wildcats to be named SEC Freshman of the Week this season.

Under head coach John Calipari, Kentucky has now won more weekly SEC honors (133) than any other school, including 102 SEC Freshman of the Week awards and 31 SEC Player of the Week marks.

